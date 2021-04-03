Kenya stops private importation of COVID-19 vaccines

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union says the reluctance by health care workers was due the fact they were not sensitized enough before the vaccines were brought.

Kenya's government says the country's positivity rate jumped from 2.6% at the end of January to 19.1% on April 2 after 9,676 people were tested Thursday.

Separately, the British government says that beginning April 9 it will not permit Kenyan nationals and others who have transited through the East African country.

A statement Thursday from the UK to Kenya, that was released by Kenya's foreign affairs ministry, said a significant amount travelers from Kenya are testing positive for the B.1.351 variant of the disease, which originated in South Africa.

Only UK nationals and those holding residency permits, will be allowed to enter from the country, the statement said. On average, about 550 people travel from Kenya to the UK each week.

The British High Commission stressed that these are temporary measures that will be kept under review, it said.