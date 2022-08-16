Kenya calm a day after chaotic presidential declaration

But the 55-year-old Ruto appealed to Kenyans by making the election about economic differences and not the ethnic ones that have long marked politics with sometimes deadly results. He portrayed himself as an outsider from humble beginnings defying the political dynasties of Kenyatta and Odinga, whose fathers were Kenya’s first president and vice president.
The turnout in last Tuesday’s vote dipped to 65% as Kenyans across the country of 65 million expressed frustration with rising prices, high unemployment and widespread corruption. The now-wealthy Ruto himself has faced and denied multiple allegations of land grabs and other graft.
Supporters of Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto celebrate at his party headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Kenya's electoral commission chairman has declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election over five-time contender Raila Odinga, a triumph for the man who shook up politics by appealing to struggling Kenyans on economic terms and not on traditional ethnic ones. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
A supporter of presidential candidate Raila Odinga holds a placard referring to electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati, while shouting "No Raila, No Peace", next to a roadblock of burning tires in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. After last-minute chaos that could foreshadow a court challenge, Kenya's electoral commission chairman has declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election over five-time contender Raila Odinga. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
William Ruto, center, shows a certificate after the announcement of the results of the presidential race at the Centre in Bomas, Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. After last-minute chaos that could foreshadow a court challenge, Kenya’s electoral commission chairman on Monday declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election over five-time contender Raila Odinga. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim)
Supporters of presidential candidate Raila Odinga run past a roadblock of burning tires in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. After last-minute chaos that could foreshadow a court challenge, Kenya's electoral commission chairman has declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election over five-time contender Raila Odinga. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Supporters of Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto push a wheelbarrow, a symbol used by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, as they celebrate at his party headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Kenya's electoral commission chairman has declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election over five-time contender Raila Odinga, a triumph for the man who shook up politics by appealing to struggling Kenyans on economic terms and not on traditional ethnic ones. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Opposition supporters of Raila Odinga scuffle with riot police at the Centre in Bomas, Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.. Kenya's election commission announced Monday that William Ruto, has won with 50.49 percent of the vote, and called the vote "credible, fair and peaceful". (AP Photo/ Sayyid Abdul Azim)
