Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe wins John R. Wooden Award

Aliyah Boston with national champion South Carolina won the women's Wooden Award on Monday. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 16.8 points and had a Southeastern Conference record of 27 straight double-doubles.

Tshiebwe and Boston have been invited to Los Angeles for Friday's 46th annual presentation.

Voting took place from March 14-21 during the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament by a national panel of voters who cover the sport and former winners.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates in front of Saint Peter's guard Daryl Banks III (5) after making a basket during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Caption Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates in front of Saint Peter's guard Daryl Banks III (5) after making a basket during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings