Kentucky Supreme Court denies request to block abortion ban

The Supreme Court agreed to take the case and set a schedule for the submission of briefs and for arguments before the justices. The high court set a hearing for Nov. 15. That will be after the upcoming general election

Kentucky's Republican-dominated legislature enacted a “trigger law” banning nearly all abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The only exception under the measure is when the health of the mother is threatened. Lawmakers also passed a separate 6-week ban that the clinics also challenged.

Last month, a circuit judge in Louisville temporarily blocked the two laws while the courts reviewed whether the measures violate Kentucky’s constitution. A state appeals court judge earlier this month said the ban should take effect, even if the laws are in dispute, because in Kentucky, “a statute carries with it the presumption of constitutionality.”