Kentucky school shooter could walk free, or stay behind bars

He told the board how his sister used to drive him to excel both academically and athletically.

“She always wanted to strive to push us to be our best. And we’ve been missing that every day since she was taken from us,” he said. “I’ll never be able to touch her again, or hear her talk me through things.”

Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman when he opened fire on a before-school prayer circle that met in the lobby each morning. He was given the maximum sentence for someone his age at the time, a life sentence with a possibility of parole after 25 years. When the parole board meets on Monday morning, it could vote to release him, defer his next parole decision for up to 10 years, or order Carneal to serve out his full sentence.

Missy Jenkins Smith, who was paralyzed by one of Carneal's bullets and uses a wheelchair, watched him make his case for parole from her home in Kirksey alongside a friend who was also wounded in the shooting, Kelly Hard Alsip, and their relatives. The group expressed disbelief when they heard Carneal say he had last heard voices in his head a couple of days before, telling him to jump off the stairs.

Jenkins Smith had testified to the parole board the previous day that she thought he was too mentally ill to be released. She was concerned Carneal could become violent again if he stopped taking his medication or his medication stopped working.

“Continuing his life in prison is the only way his victims can feel comfortable and safe," she told them.

Asked about the shooting by the parole board, Carneal attributed it to a combination of factors that included his mental health and immaturity, but added that it was “not justified at all. There’s no excuse for it at all.” He said there are days that he believes he deserves to die for what he did, but other days he thinks he could still do some good in the world if he were released.

Credit: Michael Clevenger Credit: Michael Clevenger

Credit: Travis Loller Credit: Travis Loller