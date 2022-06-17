Kentucky restaurant created by KFC founder for sale

Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Shelbyville, Kentucky, hit the market this week, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the listing agents describing the nearly 25,000-square-foot restaurant and banquet hall.

The sale of the 3-acre property is being handled by Six Degrees Real Estate and includes the trademark and likeness of the Claudia Sanders name as well as memorabilia from the Sanders family. Also included is a 5,000-square-foot residence where Harland and Claudia Sanders lived for more than 20 years.