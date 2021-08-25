Kentucky man convicted in killing after governor's pardon

Federal prosecutors said Baker was prosecuted the second time under the “dual sovereignty doctrine,” which allows state and federal officials to prosecute the same defendant for the same actions without infringing on double jeopardy protections.

Baker’s lawyer, Louisville attorney Steve Romines, said he would appeal.

"We felt there was evidence that should have been admitted that was not," he told the Courier Journal.

Prosecutors said Baker killed Mills, a drug dealer in Knox County, in 2014 while trying to rob Mills of cash and pain pills.

Baker's release was one of a slew of pardons by Bevin that drew rebuke from both Democrats and Republicans.