Girl, 6, snatched off bike; found fast with bystanders' tips

Neighbor Prentiss Weatherford, who witnessed the child being taken, told WHAS-TV he saw a car come around a corner and park in the middle of the street. He said a man got out and grabbed the girl "by the collar, threw the bike, put her in the passenger seat, and then took off."

Weatherford said he chased the vehicle and was able to get a partial license plate number.

When officers found the vehicle, body camera video shows Burba opening the passenger's side door to find the crying girl while Sgt. Joe Keeling places Wildt under arrest.

“I want my daddy!” the little girl cries as Burba carries her from the car.

Stranger abductions are rare, police said.

"Although we do not want the community to be alarmed, this is certainly an educational opportunity for parents to remind their children that ‘stranger danger' is real. It is important to talk to your kids about any adult who tries to use a ruse to lure them to their vehicles or away from public view,” Ruoff said.