Kentucky appeals court denies Baffert's motion for stay

Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert for the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbies. Baffert is fighting that ban in federal court.

The suspension will be honored in all 38 racing states.

“We were disappointed by today’s decision, but it’s important to understand that the court made it clear that it denied the stay purely on procedural grounds and not on the merits, all of which point to Bob ultimately winning this case,” said Clark Brewster, an attorney for Baffert.

Baffert has repeatedly come up short in his other attempts to obtain a stay order, including from Marc Guilfoil, executive director of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, and Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate, who turned down Baffert’s request on March 21.

“We will continue to fight for Bob’s ability to race and win in Kentucky and against the injustice of KHRC against Bob,” Brewster said.

The Hall of Fame trainer’s suspension is the result of medication violations involving some of his horses, including Medina Spirit. The colt finished first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby and tested positive after the race for the corticosteroid betamethasone, which is not allowed in Kentucky on race day. Medina Spirit was later disqualified.

