Kenny Pickett will be Steelers' starting QB vs. Bills

The Kenny Pickett Era is officially underway in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Kenny Pickett Era is officially underway in Pittsburgh.

The rookie quarterback will make his first career start Sunday when the Steelers visit Buffalo.

Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, made his regular season debut in the second half of a 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. He ran for two touchdowns but also threw three interceptions, including a pick late in the fourth quarter that set up New York's game-winning drive.

Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky, who was signed in the offseason but was benched at halftime against the Jets as coach Mike Tomlin looked for a spark.

The Steelers are entering a particularly difficult part of their schedule. Pittsburgh is 1-3 heading into a stretch against teams with a combined 12-4 record, starting with a visit to 3-1 Bills.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

