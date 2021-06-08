Kemper apologizes for role with group that had racist past

The 41-year-old St. Louis native and star of TV's “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” was criticized on Twitter after it was revealed that when she was 19, she was named “Queen of Love and Beauty” at St. Louis' Veiled Prophet Ball.

The Veiled Prophet Organization dates to the late 1800s. It didn’t allow Black members until 1979. Daughters of many prominent St. Louis families have held the same title as Kemper, whose family founded Commerce Bancshares.