Kemp and Walker look to victory in Georgia as primaries near

Ricketts appeared after Jim Pillen, whom Ricketts endorsed to succeed him as governor of Nebraska, beat the Trump-endorsed Charles Herbster in a Republican primary in Nebraska on May 10.

Ricketts said after his speech that he thought both those races prove that “candidates matter, that people in the state will pick the best candidate.”

Ricketts is the 2022 co-chair of the Republican Governors Association, which has spent millions to support Kemp against Perdue. Other RGA figures who have been at odds with Trump have also come to Georgia to campaign for Kemp in recent days, including Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. Former Trump Vice President Mike Pence will help Kemp close his campaign in a Monday rally in suburban Atlanta.

Despite the rift, Ricketts downplayed the differences with Trump, saying party splits are “not unusual” in contested primaries.

“I support many of President Trump’s policies, and I know Brian Kemp does,” Ricketts said. “And in this case, we just happen to be on opposite sides of who we’re picking in these races.”

Neither Kemp nor Ricketts mentioned Perdue in their speeches Saturday. Kemp's stump speech, as it has been in recent days, was focused on the threat of Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is unopposed in her party's primary on Tuesday. The state Democratic Party on Friday released an ad criticizing Kemp for his early decision to lift many COVID-19 restrictions on businesses in Georgia, as well as his successful push for a law removing the requirement for a permit to carry a concealed handgun. “Every time Kemp gambles for votes, Georgians lose,” the Democratic ad claimed.

Kemp on Saturday portrayed those actions as 2018 campaign promises he has kept as he rallied his supporters just outside his hometown of Athens. The crowd was sprinkled with longtime Kemp supporters and Republican officials.

“There may be people out there and even people here that don’t agree with all of that,” Kemp said of his actions. “But you can’t say I didn’t do what I said I was going to do.”

If Kemp wins, he faces the task of bringing together the party, knowing that every vote may be needed to defeat a well-financed Abrams and energized Democrats in the fall. Some Trump-backing Republicans continue to say they won't vote for Kemp, but the incumbent expresses confidence that the specter of Abrams will motivate them.

“I think Stacey Abrams is a great unifier,” Kemp told reporters. “People have differences of opinion on who they want their nominee to be. But I can guarantee you, Republicans in Georgia know I’ll be a lot better governor than Stacey Abrams.”

Caption Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp makes notes before giving a speech on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Watkinsville, Ga. The Republican Kemp is seeking to beat former U.S. Sen David Perdue and others in a Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) Credit: Jeff Amy

Caption Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp embraces his wife, Marty Kemp, before giving a speech on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Watkinsville, Ga. Kemp is seeking to beat former U.S. Sen David Perdue and others in a Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, May 24. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) Credit: Jeff Amy