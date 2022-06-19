Kee-gan! Bradley feels the love, makes a run at the US Open

Playing in windy, cool conditions that turned The Country Club into a “beast,” in the words of co-leader Will Zalatoris, Bradley started slow. He made three bogeys over his first six holes.

But he played the final 12 holes in four under. The game-changer came on No. 9, where he hit his approach to 12 feet and made the putt to get the grandstands buzzing.

“I made the putt, and they went wild,” Bradley said. “It really gave me a jolt of energy. It put me on a path to, ‘All right, we no longer are trying to save this round. Let’s try to get ourselves into contention here,’ and I did that.”

This is a moment that's been building for seven years for Bradley, ever since the USGA made the somewhat head-turning announcement that it was bringing the U.S. Open back to the Boston area.

"Well, I saw it was on the schedule, I was kind of, like, ’Wow, that’s a little surprising. I’m pumped for that,” Bradley said.

Earning a spot in the U.S. Open hadn't been a problem for Bradley — until last year, which marked the first time in a decade he didn't make the field. As this year's tournament grew closer, he started getting a better sense of what it meant by the complete lack of discussion about the upcoming U.S. Open among his friends and family. He finally secured his spot last month.

"I thought it was strange,” he said. “Then, as soon as I qualified, everyone is texting, excited to come, and let’s get some tickets.”

He has a chance to further cement his spot among a significant stable of champion golfers from this area.

It's a list that, of course, starts with Frances Ouimet, who lived across the street from The Country Club and helped put golf on the map in America with his upset win in 1913. There are Harriet and Margaret Curtis, whose last name is stamped on the cup that goes to the winner of the biennial women's amateur matches pitting the U.S. against Britain and Ireland. Also, Keegan's aunt. Pat Bradley won the U.S. Women's Open in 1981.

Walking down the fairways Saturday, Bradley said he saw and heard friends, and aunts, and uncles calling out from the gallery. By the end of the day, everyone was family.

“The crowds, as usual here in Boston, I think are the best in the world,” he said.

It could get better.

A week that opened with him throwing out the first pitch at Fenway Park will close with him walking down that 18th fairway again, this time, quite possibly with a U.S. Open title in reach.

“It’s going to be intense, but I’ve had this weird sense of calm over me this week,” Bradley said. I don’t know if that will be here tomorrow or not, but I just have to try to just put one foot in front of the other and all the silly clichés we all say."

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports