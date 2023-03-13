Ke Huy Quan gets Oscar congrats from 'Goonies' co-stars

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star, who played Data in the iconic 1985 adventure film, told reporters Sunday that he heard from every single co-star including Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton.

“I love all of them so much. Every single one of them was so happy ... We're family forever. Goonies never say die,” said Quan, pumping his fists while uttering the movie's signature line.