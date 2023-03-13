X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ke Huy Quan gets Oscar congrats from 'Goonies' co-stars

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
Ke Huy Quan says his fellow “Goonies” readily congratulated him on his Oscar win for best supporting actor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ke Huy Quan says his fellow "Goonies" readily congratulated him on his Oscar win for best supporting actor.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star, who played Data in the iconic 1985 adventure film, told reporters Sunday that he heard from every single co-star including Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton.

“I love all of them so much. Every single one of them was so happy ... We're family forever. Goonies never say die,” said Quan, pumping his fists while uttering the movie's signature line.

Another connection to “The Goonies” that Quan brought in was his attorney. Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk in the film, represented him during his contract negotiations for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Cohen was in the audience and got a shout-out from Quan during his acceptance speech.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" had a big night, garnering seven Oscars including best picture, best director, best lead actress for Michelle Yeoh and best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

___

For more coverage of this year’s Academy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In Other News
1
‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Oscar, gets music spotlight back on India
2
Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award, making Oscar history
3
Micronesia's president accuses China of 'political warfare'
4
'Everything' wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars
5
Neither protests nor garbage piles stop French pension bill
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top