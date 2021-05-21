KC Southern takes buyout from Canadian National Railway

U.S. regulators haven’t approved any major railroad mergers since the 1990s, and officials have said that any deal involving one of the handful of Class 1 railroads, a group that includes Kansas City Southern, must enhance competition and serve the public interest.

This week, a major Canadian National shareholder urged the railroad to abandon its bid for Kansas City because of regulatory issues, including a procedural setback this week.

On Monday, The Surface Transportation Board rejected Canadian National’s plan to set up a voting trust that would acquire Kansas City Southern and own the railroad while regulators review the deal. The STB said it couldn’t review Canadian National’s plan because it didn’t include a detailed merger agreement. Canadian National said Tuesday that it would resubmit the voting trust plan this week.

It was unclear Friday if the company had resubmitted its plan with the details sought by the STB.

London-based investment firm TCI Fund, which owns nearly 3% of Canadian National, cited uncertainty early this week about whether U.S. regulators would approve the acquisition under rigid rules for railroad mergers that haven’t been tested since they were written 20 years ago.

“There is no way the CN board can have any confidence in how these new rules will be interpreted because they have never been used before,” wrote Chris Hohn, TCI founder and portfolio manager, and Ben Walker, a partner at the firm. The firm also called the deal a “reckless” $2 billion (CN) bet that regulators would approve the merger — the amount Canadian National would owe in breakup fees if the deal falls apart.

TCI is also the biggest shareholder of Canadian Pacific.

Kansas City Southern said Friday that it paid Canadian Pacific a $700 million breakup fee that was included in its acquisition agreement, which is to be reimbursed by Canadian National.

The Surface Transportation Board has said it would consider whether any deal would destabilize the industry and induce more mergers. The board adopted tough rules for major railroad mergers after service problems developed after rail tie-ups in the 1990s.

Kansas City Southern said for each share of its common stock, shareholders will get $200 in cash and 1.129 shares of Canadian National common stock. Kansas City Southern shares rose slightly to $294.90 per share.

In a letter to regulators Friday, Canadian Pacific said that it intended to proceed with its application for its approval to control Kansas City Southern based on its agreement from March.

Based on developments Friday, it appears the fight for control of Kansas City Southern is far from over.

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2004 file photo, the logo of Kansas City Southern is down on a restored 1954 Kansas City Southern passenger locomotive at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City Southern has abandoned its agreement to be acquired by Canadian Pacific, Friday, May 21, 2021, choosing instead a competing bid from Canadian National Railway with a bigger price tag, but also greater regulatory risks. (Norman Ng/The Kansas City Star via AP) Credit: Norman Ng Credit: Norman Ng

A man walks into Central Station next to Canadian National headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Canadian National sweetened its offer to buy Kansas City Southern railroad Thursday, May 13, 2021, and derailed rival Canadian Pacific’s bid for the railroad that handles traffic in the United States and Mexico. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Graham Hughes Credit: Graham Hughes

A Canadian National rail worker stands on an idle locomotive as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, British Columbia, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Canadian National sweetened its offer to buy Kansas City Southern railroad Thursday, May 13, 2021, and derailed rival Canadian Pacific’s bid for the railroad that handles traffic in the United States and Mexico. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Darryl Dyck Credit: Darryl Dyck