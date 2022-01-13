Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Kazakhstan: Russia-led alliance's troops prepare to pull out

A Russian officer of the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeepers attends the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
caption arrowCaption
A Russian officer of the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeepers attends the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
The Russian Defense Ministry says troops of a Russia-led security alliance are preparing to pull out of Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (AP) — Troops of a Russia-led security alliance were preparing to pull out of Kazakhstan on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The withdrawal comes only a week after they were deployed to the ex-Soviet nation on the request of its president, who was seeking to quell extremely violent mass protests.

The demonstrations started on Jan. 2 in western Kazakhstan, with local residents outraged by a sharp rise in fuel prices, and quickly spread nationwide, descending into violence within several days. Protesters stormed government buildings and set them ablaze, and dozens of people were killed in clashes with the country's security forces.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has blamed the unrest on foreign-backed “terrorists” and requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week. On Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission complete and said they would start pulling out on Thursday.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday that the troops in Kazakhstan were preparing equipment for transportation and handing over state institutions they guarded to local forces.

In Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city that has been hit the hardest by the unrest, the airport resumed operation on Thursday morning, a week after it was stormed and briefly seized by the protesters. Russia's Interfax news agency also reported that the security forces have cleared the square in front of the city hall, which was stormed and set on fire, opening it for pedestrians and car traffic.

Authorities in Almaty on Thursday reported detaining nearly 2,000 more people over their alleged involvement in the unrest and looting.

caption arrowCaption
Two Belarusian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization walk to attend the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Two Belarusian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization walk to attend the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Two Belarusian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization walk to attend the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

caption arrowCaption
A Russian peacekeeper of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attends the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

A Russian peacekeeper of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attends the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
caption arrowCaption
A Russian peacekeeper of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attends the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

caption arrowCaption
Russian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Russian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Russian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

caption arrowCaption
Belarusian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Belarusian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Belarusian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

caption arrowCaption
Belarusian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Belarusian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Belarusian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

caption arrowCaption
A Kazakhstan soldier guards an area as peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization prepare attend the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

A Kazakhstan soldier guards an area as peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization prepare attend the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
caption arrowCaption
A Kazakhstan soldier guards an area as peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization prepare attend the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

caption arrowCaption
Belarusian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization prepare attend the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Belarusian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization prepare attend the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Belarusian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization prepare attend the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

caption arrowCaption
Russian Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov, Commander of the of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, attends the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Russian Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov, Commander of the of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, attends the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Russian Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov, Commander of the of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, attends the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

caption arrowCaption
Russian Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov, Commander of the of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, attends the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Russian Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov, Commander of the of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, attends the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Russian Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov, Commander of the of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, attends the official ceremony starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

caption arrowCaption
Russian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Russian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Russian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

caption arrowCaption
A Russian officer of the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeepers attends the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

A Russian officer of the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeepers attends the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
caption arrowCaption
A Russian officer of the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeepers attends the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

caption arrowCaption
Russian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Russian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Russian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

caption arrowCaption
Kyrgyzstan's peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Kyrgyzstan's peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Kyrgyzstan's peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

caption arrowCaption
Kyrgyzstan's peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Kyrgyzstan's peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Kyrgyzstan's peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

caption arrowCaption
Kazakhstan's peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Kazakhstan's peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Kazakhstan's peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

caption arrowCaption
Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas, left, and Russian Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov, Commander of the of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas, left, and Russian Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov, Commander of the of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas, left, and Russian Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov, Commander of the of the Collective Security Treaty Organization attend the official ceremony of starting the withdrawal of its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly grew violent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week, and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely complete. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

In Other News
1
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
2
Strike paralyzes Lebanon amid worsening economic conditions
3
Djokovic in Australian Open draw despite visa uncertainty
4
Ons Jabeur retires from Sydney quarterfinal with back injury
5
EXPLAINER: How will Australian visa ruling impact Djokovic?
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top