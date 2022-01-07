Kazakh president: Forces can shoot to kill to quell unrest

Amid the growing crackdown, internet service has been severely disrupted and sometimes blocked, and several airports closed, including one in Almaty, the country’s largest city — making it difficult to get information about what's happening inside the country. Cellphone service have been severely disrupted as well.

Tokayev has also called on a Russia-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, for help, and troops began arriving Thursday.

Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry reported Friday that security forces have killed 26 protesters during the unrest, which escalated sharply on Wednesday. Another 18 were wounded and more than 3,000 people have been detained. A total of 18 law enforcement officers were reported killed, and over 700 injured.

The numbers could not be independently verified, and it was not clear if more people may have died in the melee as the protests turned extremely violent, with people storming government buildings and setting them ablaze.

More skirmishes in Almaty were reported on Friday morning. Russia’s state news agency Tass reported that the building occupied by the Kazakh branch of the Mir broadcaster, funded by several former Soviet states, was on fire.

But the Almaty airport — stormed and seized earlier by the protesters — was back under the control of Kazakh law enforcement and CSTO forces, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday. The airport will remain shut until Friday evening, local TV station Khabar 24 reported, citing the airport’s spokespeople.

Tokayev indicated on Friday morning that some measure of calm had been restored, saying “local authorities are in control of the situation.” Still, he added said that “counterterrorist actions” should continue.

Tokayev has vacillated between trying to mollify the protesters — including issuing a 180-day price cap on vehicle fuel and a moratorium on utility rate increases — and promising harsh measures to quell the unrest.

Worries that a broader crackdown could be on the horizon grew after Tokayev called on the CSTO for help. The operation is its first military action, an indication that Kazakhstan’s neighbors, particularly Russia, are concerned that the unrest could spread.

Kazakh officials have insisted that troops from the CSTO alliance, which includes several former Soviet republics, will not be fighting the demonstrators, and instead will take on guarding government institutions. It wasn't immediately clear whether the foreign troops deployed thus far were at all involved in suppressing the unrest.

In his address to the nation, Tokayev repeated his allegations that “foreign actors” along with “independent media” helped incite the turmoil.

He offered no evidence for those claims, but such rhetoric has often been used by former Soviet nations, most prominently Russia and Belarus, which sought to suppress mass anti-government demonstrations in recent years.

Kazakh media cited foreign ministry officials as saying that a total of 2,500 troops from CSTO nations have arrived to Kazakhstan, and all of them were deployed to Almaty.

In other parts of the country life started to return to normal. In the capital, Nur-Sultan, access to the internet has been partially restored, and train traffic has been resumed across Kazakhstan.

Tokayev said in his address to the nation that he decided to restore internet access in certain regions of the country “for certain time intervals," without going into details where exactly the internet will be restored, where, or for how long.

___

Associated Press writer Jim Heintz contributed to this report.

Caption A man takes a photo of windows of a police kiosk damaged by demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Demonstrators denouncing the doubling of prices for liquefied gas have clashed with police in Kazakhstan's largest city and held protests in about a dozen other cities in the country. (AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov) Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov Caption A man takes a photo of windows of a police kiosk damaged by demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Demonstrators denouncing the doubling of prices for liquefied gas have clashed with police in Kazakhstan's largest city and held protests in about a dozen other cities in the country. (AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov) Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Caption Riot police walk to block demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Demonstrators denouncing the doubling of prices for liquefied gas have clashed with police in Kazakhstan's largest city and held protests in about a dozen other cities in the country. (AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov) Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov Caption Riot police walk to block demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Demonstrators denouncing the doubling of prices for liquefied gas have clashed with police in Kazakhstan's largest city and held protests in about a dozen other cities in the country. (AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov) Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Caption Riot police gather to block demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Demonstrators denouncing the doubling of prices for liquefied gas have clashed with police in Kazakhstan's largest city and held protests in about a dozen other cities in the country. (AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov) Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov Caption Riot police gather to block demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Demonstrators denouncing the doubling of prices for liquefied gas have clashed with police in Kazakhstan's largest city and held protests in about a dozen other cities in the country. (AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov) Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov

Caption FILE - Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends a meeting of Presidents of ex-Soviet nations which are members of the Commonwealth of Independent States, at Konstantin Palace in Strelna, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty, imposing an overnight curfew and limiting access to the city after demonstrators protesting rising fuel prices broke into the mayor’s office in Kazakhstan’s largest city Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Yevgeny Biyatov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Yevgeny Biyatov Caption FILE - Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends a meeting of Presidents of ex-Soviet nations which are members of the Commonwealth of Independent States, at Konstantin Palace in Strelna, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty, imposing an overnight curfew and limiting access to the city after demonstrators protesting rising fuel prices broke into the mayor’s office in Kazakhstan’s largest city Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Yevgeny Biyatov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Yevgeny Biyatov Credit: Yevgeny Biyatov

Caption Protesters listens to a speaker as they gather in support of Kazakh opposition and against deploying Kyrgyzstan's troops to Kazakhstan during a rally in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The Collective Security Treaty Organization, which includes the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have started deploying troops to Kazakhstan for a peacekeeping mission after the worst street protests since the country gained independence three decades ago. The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel and quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent over the rule of the same party since independence. The poster in the background reads "The Collective Security Treaty Organization is an oligarchic conspiracy". (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Caption Protesters listens to a speaker as they gather in support of Kazakh opposition and against deploying Kyrgyzstan's troops to Kazakhstan during a rally in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The Collective Security Treaty Organization, which includes the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have started deploying troops to Kazakhstan for a peacekeeping mission after the worst street protests since the country gained independence three decades ago. The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel and quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent over the rule of the same party since independence. The poster in the background reads "The Collective Security Treaty Organization is an oligarchic conspiracy". (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Credit: Vladimir Voronin

Caption Protesters shout slogans in support of Kazakh opposition and against deploying Kyrgyzstan's troops to Kazakhstan during a rally in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The Collective Security Treaty Organization, which includes the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have started deploying troops to Kazakhstan for a peacekeeping mission after the worst street protests since the country gained independence three decades ago. The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel and quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent over the rule of the same party since independence. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Caption Protesters shout slogans in support of Kazakh opposition and against deploying Kyrgyzstan's troops to Kazakhstan during a rally in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The Collective Security Treaty Organization, which includes the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have started deploying troops to Kazakhstan for a peacekeeping mission after the worst street protests since the country gained independence three decades ago. The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel and quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent over the rule of the same party since independence. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Credit: Vladimir Voronin

Caption In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, military vehicles of Russian peacekeepers parked to be uploaded on Russian military planes at an airfield outside Moscow, in Russia to fly to Kazakhstan Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. A Russia-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, said early Thursday that it would send peacekeeper troops to Kazakhstan at the request of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, military vehicles of Russian peacekeepers parked to be uploaded on Russian military planes at an airfield outside Moscow, in Russia to fly to Kazakhstan Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. A Russia-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, said early Thursday that it would send peacekeeper troops to Kazakhstan at the request of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian peacekeepers board a vehicle on a Russian military plane at an airfield outside Moscow, in Russia, to fly to Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. A Russia-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, said early Thursday that it would send peacekeeper troops to Kazakhstan at the request of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian peacekeepers board a vehicle on a Russian military plane at an airfield outside Moscow, in Russia, to fly to Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. A Russia-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, said early Thursday that it would send peacekeeper troops to Kazakhstan at the request of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo released by Belarusian Defense Ministry Press Service, a Russian military plane with Belarusian peacekeepers on board waits to takeoff from an airfield outside Minsk, Belarus to fly to Kazakhstan on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. A Russia-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, said early Thursday that it would send peacekeeper troops to Kazakhstan at the request of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. (Belarusian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo released by Belarusian Defense Ministry Press Service, a Russian military plane with Belarusian peacekeepers on board waits to takeoff from an airfield outside Minsk, Belarus to fly to Kazakhstan on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. A Russia-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, said early Thursday that it would send peacekeeper troops to Kazakhstan at the request of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. (Belarusian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited