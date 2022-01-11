Kazakh leader: Russia-led security group to pull out troops

“When this decision was being made, we could have completely lost control over Almaty, which was being torn apart by terrorists. Had we lost Almaty, we would have lost the capital and the entire country,” Tokayev told Kazakhstan's parliament Tuesday.

The president said that the CSTO has largely completed its mission in the country and will start withdrawing its troops in two days — a process that will take no longer than 10 days.

Tokayev also appointed a new prime minister, Alikhan Smailov, on Tuesday. Kazakhstan's government resigned last week in what was seen as one of several concessions aimed at mollifying the protesters, along with a 180-day cap on fuel prices and the ouster of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the country's former longtime leader, from his influential post of head of the National Security Council.

Life in Almaty, which was affected with the violence the most, started returning to normal this week, with public transport resuming operation and malls reopening.

Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry on Tuesday reported that a total of 9,900 people were detained in the country over the unrest.

Caption Two local women talk to each other as they walk through a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Nearly 8,000 people in Kazakhstan were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Caption Two local women talk to each other as they walk through a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Nearly 8,000 people in Kazakhstan were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Two local women carry food through a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Nearly 8,000 people in Kazakhstan were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Caption Two local women carry food through a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Nearly 8,000 people in Kazakhstan were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A woman walks past a looted shop during unrest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Nearly 8,000 people in Kazakhstan were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Caption A woman walks past a looted shop during unrest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Nearly 8,000 people in Kazakhstan were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A man speaks on the phone inside a looted shop during unrest, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Nearly 8,000 people in Kazakhstan were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Caption A man speaks on the phone inside a looted shop during unrest, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Nearly 8,000 people in Kazakhstan were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Local citizens walk through a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Authorities in Kazakhstan say nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. (AP Photo) Credit: Sergei Grits Caption Local citizens walk through a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Authorities in Kazakhstan say nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. (AP Photo) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits