Katie Couric says she's been treated for breast cancer

The former host of “Today” and the “CBS Evening News” said she recorded her mammogram and breast biopsy with the intention of sharing it with followers, but her doctor asked her to turn off the cameras when she told her that a biopsy was necessary.

A day later, Couric was called and told she had breast cancer and needed to make a plan.

“I felt sick and the room started to spin,” she said.

She underwent a lumpectomy on July 14 and began radiation treatment on Sept. 7.

“Why am I telling you all this?” she asked. "Well, since I'm the ‘screen queen’ of colon cancer, it seemed odd not to use this as another teachable moment that could save someone's life.

“Please get your annual mammogram,” she said. “I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer.”