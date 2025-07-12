Kate, Princess of Wales, presents Wimbledon winner's trophy to Swiatek, consoling words to Anisimova

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales presents the Venus Rosewater Dish to Iga Swiatek, following her victory over Amanda Anisimova in the Ladies' Singles Final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By MATTIAS KARÉN – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, handed out the trophy to Iga Swiatek and some consoling words to Amanda Anisimova after the women's Wimbledon final on Saturday.

Swiatek beat Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 for her first Wimbledon title.

Kate, the wife of Prince William, is the patron of the All England Club and has regularly attended the men’s and women’s finals. However, she did not attend last year's women's final while she was recovering from cancer.

On Saturday, she was greeted by a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd as she entered the Royal Box just before the final between the eighth-seeded Swiatek and No. 13 Anisimova started.

After the match, she took part in the trophy presentation on court, first handing the runner-up trophy to Anisimova and then the Venus Rosewater Dish to Swiatek.

She also offered up some words of encouragement to Anisimova, who was in tears after the one-sided defeat.

“I wasn’t sure if she was going to come out today, if she was going to be there,” Anisimova said. “So it was just really nice to see her. She definitely had a few things to say that were making me emotional again. But yeah, she was really kind. She told me to keep my head high.”

After leaving the court following the ceremony, the princess and Swiatek had a conversation in a room inside the tournament’s main stadium before the Polish player walked out onto a balcony to show the trophy to the crowd waiting outside.

“I don’t remember (what she said) really, because I was too overwhelmed,” Swiatek said about that private conversaion. “I didn’t want to do any faux pas. I wanted to behave well.”

Last year, Kate did hand the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz after his victory over Novak Djokovic in the men's final, when she made only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.

She has been gradually returning to public duties since since announcing last fall that she had completed chemotherapy, and took part in welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron during his state visit to Britain this week.

Alcaraz plays Jannik Sinner in the men's final on Sunday. ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. receives her runners-up trophy from Kate, Princess of Wales, after losing to Poland's Iga Swiatek during the women's single final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales smiles as she sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the women's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrives to hand over the trophy to Iga Swiatek of Poland after winning the women's singles final match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025.(AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales arrives to attend the women's singles final between Poland's Iga Swiątek and Amanda Anisimova of the US at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Jordan Pettitt/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

