Karl-Anthony Towns scores 44 points in the first half to set Timberwolves franchise record

Karl-Anthony Towns has scored 44 points in the first half, a franchise record for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
4 minutes ago
X

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 44 points in the first half Monday night, a franchise record for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Towns was 14 for 17 from the field and 8 of 9 from 3-point range as the Wolves took a 69-64 lead over the Charlotte Hornets. The eight 3-pointers in a half were two shy of the NBA record.

The NBA record for points in a first half is shared by David Thompson and George Gervin with 53.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Authorities searching for suspect in shooting deaths of 8 people over 2...
2
Dave Eggers' children's book 'The Eyes & the Impossible' wins...
3
Blinken begins Africa tour in Cape Verde, touting the US as a key...
4
Flash floods inundate homes and overturn cars in San Diego as heavy...
5
California State University faculty launch weeklong strike across 23...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top