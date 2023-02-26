Kaprizov caps hat trick in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

First, Kaprizov tipped home a shot directly in front of the net to get Minnesota on the board at 1:15 of the third. Then, with Minnesota on its first power-play of the game, Foudy was sent off for high sticking Wild defenseman Calen Addison in the face.

Just as the 5-on-3 was about to expire, Kaprizov scooped up a loose puck in the slot and wired a wrist shot past Merzlikins for his 36th goal of the season.

Kaprizov nearly completed his hat trick in regulation with a breakaway later in the period, but after making a nifty spin move to shake a defender, his shot beat Merzlikins but hit the post.

On the final shift of overtime, Addison feathered a pass across the crease and Kaprizov slammed it into the open net for the game winner.

The Blue Jackets, despite being buried in last place in the Metropolitan Division, have made strides recently. They are 3-2-1 in their last six games, with the only losses coming to the Wild, including a 2-0 defeat in Columbus on Thursday.

Minnesota outshot Columbus 13-7 in the first period but wasn’t able to solve Merzlikins. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead late in the period when Olivier scored his fifth of the year off a Wild turnover in their own zone.

Foudy doubled Columbus' lead just three minutes into the second when he redirected a centering pass from Erik Gudbranson past Fleury.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Wild: Host Islanders on Tuesday night.

