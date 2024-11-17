Kansas upsets No. 7 BYU 17-13, handing the Cougars their first loss of the season

Jake Retzlaff threw for 192 yards for BYU (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 6 College Football Playoffs). LJ Martin ran for 76 yards for the Cougars , who were held to a field goal in the second half.

Trailing 13-10 entering the fourth quarter, Kansas went ahead on Neal's 3-yard run.

Daniels quick-kicked on fourth-and-14 at the BYU 36 but, when Jakob Robinson dove to secure the ball, it squirted out of his arms. Quentin Skinner pounced on the loose ball at the 3 to set up the go-ahead score.

BYU drove to the Kansas 15 with two minutes left. The Cougars turned it over on downs when Chase Roberts was tackled 3 yards short of a first down with 46 seconds left.

Takeaways

Kansas: The Jayhawks took care of the ball and made smart decisions against an opportunistic BYU defense that ultimately forced only one turnover.

BYU: A turnover prevented a potential go-ahead score before halftime. A second one led to a late Kansas lead.

Poll implications

BYU will likely drop out of the Top 10.

Up next

Kansas: Hosts Colorado on Saturday.

BYU: At Arizona State on Saturday.

