Kansas upsets No. 7 BYU 17-13, handing the Cougars their first loss of the season

Jalon Daniels threw for 169 yards, Dylan Neal ran for two touchdowns and Kansas upset No. 7 BYU 17-13 on Saturday night to hand the Cougars their first loss of the season
Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas cornerback Jacoby Davis during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Provo. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas cornerback Jacoby Davis during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Provo. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)
Nation & World
By JOHN COON – Associated Press
41 minutes ago
X

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jalon Daniels threw for 169 yards, Dylan Neal ran for two touchdowns and Kansas upset No. 7 BYU 17-13 on Saturday night to hand the Cougars their first loss of the season.

The Jayhawks (4-6, 3-4 Big 12) beat ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks for the first time in school history. Neal surpassed 4,000 yards rushing in his career, finishing with 52 yards on the ground.

Jake Retzlaff threw for 192 yards for BYU (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 6 College Football Playoffs). LJ Martin ran for 76 yards for the Cougars , who were held to a field goal in the second half.

Trailing 13-10 entering the fourth quarter, Kansas went ahead on Neal's 3-yard run.

Daniels quick-kicked on fourth-and-14 at the BYU 36 but, when Jakob Robinson dove to secure the ball, it squirted out of his arms. Quentin Skinner pounced on the loose ball at the 3 to set up the go-ahead score.

BYU drove to the Kansas 15 with two minutes left. The Cougars turned it over on downs when Chase Roberts was tackled 3 yards short of a first down with 46 seconds left.

Takeaways

Kansas: The Jayhawks took care of the ball and made smart decisions against an opportunistic BYU defense that ultimately forced only one turnover.

BYU: A turnover prevented a potential go-ahead score before halftime. A second one led to a late Kansas lead.

Poll implications

BYU will likely drop out of the Top 10.

Up next

Kansas: Hosts Colorado on Saturday.

BYU: At Arizona State on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson (3) intercepts a pass in the endzone as BYU tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase (88) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Provo. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) is tripped up by Kansas linebacker JB Brown (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Provo. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) runs the ball, as Kansas defensive tackle Blake Herold (94) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Provo. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

BYU Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Jack Kelly (17) wraps up Kansas wide receiver Lawrence Arnold (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Provo. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas wide receiver Quentin Skinner (0) during then first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Provo. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) crosses the goal line, for a touchdown, as Kansas tight end Trevor Kardell (45) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the BYU, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Provo. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson (3) tackles BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Provo. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall throws a pass, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Provo. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Israeli police make arrests after flares fired at prime minister's...
2
Jon Jones sends Stipe Miocic into retirement with decisive UFC...
3
Trump names fossil fuel executive Chris Wright as energy secretary
4
Russia grinds deeper into Ukraine after 1,000 days of grueling war
5
Beck throws for 2 TDs, runs for another to lead No. 11 Georgia past No...