Kansas guard Agbaji unanimous pick for AP Big 12 top player

The Jayhawks and defending national champion Bears are the only teams to have a player on both the AP first- and second-teams announced Tuesday, as determined by the vote of a panel of 17 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league.

Agbaji, the only unanimous first-team pick, is averaging 19.8 points a game, while shooting 47.7% from the field and ranking second in the league with 2.9 made 3-pointers a game. He is joined on the first team by Baylor guard James Akinjo, Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington, Kansas State sophomore guard Nijel Pack and Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams.