Kansas cruises to 81-65 win over Villanova in Final Four

Kansas guard Remy Martin celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas guard Remy Martin celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Nation & World
By DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
David McCormack muscled his way to 25 points, Ochai Agbaji added 21 and hot-shooting Kansas withstood every Villanova run for a 81-65 victory Saturday night that sent the Jayhawks back to the national title game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David McCormack muscled his way to 25 points, Ochai Agbaji was nearly perfect from the field and added 21 points, and hot-shooting Kansas raced to a big early lead before withstanding every Villanova run for a 81-65 victory Saturday night that sent the Jayhawks back to the national title game.

Christian Braun also had 10 points, including a key 3-pointer to ward off a comeback late in the game, as the Jayhawks (33-6) exacted a measure of revenge for a Final Four beatdown by the Wildcats four years ago in San Antonio.

Now, they hope to follow a familiar pattern against Duke or North Carolina on Monday night. The last three times that the Jayhawks and Wildcats have met in the tournament, the winner has gone on to cut down the nets.

Playing without injured guard Justin Moore, Villanova (31-7) watched the lone No. 1 seed to reach the semifinals score the game's first 10 points and eventually build a 19-point cushion. And despite big nights from Collin Gillespie, Brandon Slater and Jermaine Samuels, the short-handed and undersized Wildcats never made it all the way back.

Gillespie, playing in his 156th game for the Wildcats, hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, while Slater hit four 3s and had 16 points. Samuels finished with 13 points in the final game of his college career.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) shoots under pressure from Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Kansas forward David McCormack celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Kansas forward David McCormack dunks against Villanova during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Villanova guard Collin Gillespie, left, looks to pass around Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Villanova head coach Jay Wright yells to his players during the first half of a college basketball game against Kansas in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Kansas' Mitch Lightfoot (44) battles Villanova's Eric Dixon for the rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Villanova guard Bryan Antoine (1) shoots against Kansas during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Villanova's Collin Gillespie (2) drives to the basket past Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Villanova forward Eric Dixon (43) heads to the hoop against Kansas forward David McCormack (33) during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Villanova and Kansas compete during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Kansas' David McCormack, left, shoots over Villanova's Jermaine Samuels during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Kansas' David McCormack (33) shoots over Villanova's Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Villanova forward Eric Dixon, left, blocks a shot by Kansas forward David McCormack during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Villanova forward Brandon Slater, left, dunks past Kansas guard Christian Braun during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Villanova head coach Jay Wright directs his players during the first half of a college basketball game against Kansas in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

