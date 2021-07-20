Kansas City Chiefs re-sign DE Alex Okafor to 1-year deal

A hamstring injury limited Okafor to 11 games last season. He finished with three sacks and 16 total tackles. He contributed in a backup role during the team’s playoff run, picking up five total tackles in three postseason contests, including one stop against Tampa Bay in the team’s 31-9 loss in Super Bowl LV.

Okafor expects to compete for a backup role behind anticipated starters Frank Clark and Chris Jones as the team’s edge rushers. Competition at defensive end also includes veteran Taco Charlton, second-year pro Mike Danna and 2021 fourth-round draft pick Joshua Kaindoh.

Clark was recently charged in California with felony possession of an assault weapon stemming from a traffic stop in March. He faces another potential weapon charge following another traffic stop in California in June.

Chiefs players begin reporting to training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Friday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL