Kansas basketball coach Bill Self released from hospital after heart procedure

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was released from Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Saturday, two days after having two stents inserted to treat blocked arteries.

“I want to thank all the amazing doctors and nurses at LMH Health for the excellent care I received during my stay there,” Self said in a statement released by the university. “I feel strong and am excited to be home. Our team has had a productive summer and look forward to our batteries being recharged and prepping for this upcoming season.”