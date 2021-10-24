Kane likely out as Blackhawks try for 1st win of season

The COVID-19 protocols for the Blackhawks don't necessarily mean that Mitell or any of the players tested positive. They could have been deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said during training camp that the team was 100% vaccinated.

The struggling Blackhawks are off to a 0-4-1 start. Kane leads the team with four assists and five points.

“If he's not in, that's obviously a huge loss,” defenseman Connor Murphy said. “He creates so much for us offensively. ... But we know we have a lot of good players, a lot of depth that guys can step up."

