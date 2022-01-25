Kamala Harris art, 'Daily Show' lead Anthem Awards finalists

A team of judges included actors Daniel Dae Kim and Ashley Judd, GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, New Ventures CEO and former Secretary of Labor Alexis M. Herman, and fashion designer Marc Ecko. The judges whittled down the 2,500 entries from 36 countries to hundreds of finalists in seven categories. (For a full list of finalists, go to AnthemAwards.com.)

Finalists in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category ranged from 72andSunny’s “Football Is for Everyone” campaign for the NFL to Netflix’s “Visions of Us: Groundbreaking Moments in Lesbian Latine Representation” to the UN Research Roadmap for the COVID-19 Recovery.

Finalists in the Education, Arts and Culture category included SiriusXM’s “All Music Is Black Music: podcast, the “Becoming Your Personal Best: Life Lessons from Olympians & Paralympians” curriculum from the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, and The National Geographic Society’s Storytelling For Impact program.

The Health category finalists included: NBC News and MSNBC’s “Plan Your Vaccine” campaign, Johns Hopkins’ “The Public Health on Call” podcast, and AARP’s Creating Connections with Veterans through Video program.

The Human & Civil Rights category finalists included: Al Jazeera Digital’s “Know Their Names” project, the NAACP’s Unmasked COVID-19 Town Hall Series, and the It Gets Better Project’s Out in Front: Queer Youth Changing the World docuseries.

Finalists in the Humanitarian Action & Services category included: The International Rescue Committee’s “Leadership In Times of Crisis” event, three different Charity: Water campaigns, and the Niger Delta Partnership Initiative Foundation’s “For the Good of All: Three Partners for Peace Stories” documentary.

The finalists in the Responsible Technology category included: DoorDash’s Project Dash program, Consumer Reports’ Digital Lab, and IBM’s Call for Code program.

The finalists in the Sustainability, Climate and Environment category included: NASA’s “Global Climate Change: Vital Signs of the Planet” website, Audrey Choi’s work as Morgan Stanley’s chief sustainability officer, and the World Surf League’s We Are One Ocean conservation campaign.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.