Kalscheur, Iowa State beat Wisconsin to reach Sweet 16

Davis, the Big Ten Player of the Year, led Wisconsin with 17 points, but the Badgers shot a season-low 29.8% from the field and turned it over a season-high 17 times. Wisconsin was leading the nation with an average of 8.4 turnovers per game coming into the day.

The Badgers, who lost freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn to a leg injury in the first half, led by one after Chris Vogt's rebound dunk with 18:09 left. But the Cyclones responded with an 11-2 run.

Kalscheur's 3 put Iowa State ahead to stay, and Brockington's jumper made it 38-30 with 10 minutes left.

The Badgers pulled within five on Davis’ two foul shots with 3:09 to go, but the rally fizzled from there. Hunter made two free throws and Kalscheur added another one from the line to help the Cyclones hold on.

Hepburn hurt his left leg after contesting Hunter’s layup with 4:37 left in the first half. He grabbed his leg after he landed and had to be helped off the court.

Hunter’s basket sparked an 8-0 run that gave the Cyclones a 25-22 lead with 1:44 remaining. Caleb Grill converted a layup as time expired, making it 27-26 Iowa State at the break.

Davis spiked the ball in frustration as he left the court after Grill’s basket. The Badgers had eight turnovers at the break after they turned it over just five times during their 67-60 victory over Colgate in the first round.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones’ stout defense is keeping the team in games while it struggles on offense, and that makes the Big 12 team a threat in the next round.

Wisconsin: Hepburn’s injury put the Badgers in a bad spot, but the team just never got into a rhythm offensively.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Wisconsin's Chris Vogt blocks the shot of Iowa State's Tyrese Hunter during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Wisconsin's Chris Vogt runs into Iowa State's Robert Jones during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Credit: Jeffrey Phelps

Caption Wisconsin's Jahcobi Neath drives past Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Credit: Jeffrey Phelps

Caption Wisconsin's Brad Davison reacts during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Iowa State Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash