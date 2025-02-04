Kai Cenat, Druski, Mickey Guyton and coach 2 Chainz announced for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Streamer Kai Cenat, comedian-creator Druski and musical artists Mickey Guyton and Shaboozey have been announced as participants in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, while multi-platinum rapper 2 Chainz was named a coach
FILE - Country music artist Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Country music artist Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated Feb 4, 2025
X

Streamer Kai Cenat, comedian-creator Druski and musical artists Mickey Guyton and Shaboozey were announced Tuesday as participants in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, while multi-platinum rapper 2 Chainz was named a coach.

The game will be played Feb. 14 at Oakland Arena as part of the NBA's All-Star weekend.

Cenat will be making his second celebrity game appearance, as will actor-singer Dylan Wang and singer-songwriter Walker Hayes.

Two-time Atlanta Dream All-Star Allisha Gray, WNBA champion and Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton and former NBA players Matt Barnes and Baron Davis are also listed as players.

Others celebrities in the game include musical artists Noah Kahan, Tucker Halpern and AP Dhillon; actors Oliver Stark, Pablo Schreiber and Rome Flynn; and WWE performer Bayley, among others.

Coaches include NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, former MLB star Barry Bonds and influencer Khaby Lame.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

FIle - 2 Chainz performs at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Atlanta Civic Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Pete Alonso stays with Mets, agreeing to $54 million, 2-year contract...
2
Mexico deploys the first of 10,000 National Guard troops to US border...
3
Stock market today: Asian shares rise following Wall Street rally on...
4
Fox enjoys successful debut with Spurs as Wembanyama's point guard in...
5
Guatemala gives Rubio a second deportation deal for migrants being sent...