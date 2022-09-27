Kahleah Copper's FIBA diary: Rest, rest, rest

While resting I’ve also had time to reflect a bit. It’s unreal to think that I’m here in Australia playing for the USA. You work so hard and you think about the little girl who watched Team USA growing up and you know, now I’m part of it. To bring 12 of the best players together and grow together as a team in a short time is amazing. We’re continuing to get better every single day.

I think it’s important for me to be in the moment and acknowledge it and not let the opportunity pass without really enjoying it.

I’m here, I’m enjoying it and am just grateful.

___

Chicago Sky star Kahleah Copper is playing on her first World Cup team for the U.S. and is periodically checking in from Sydney.

Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

