K-Way windbreaker brand taps hip new market with R&D line

“We want to always twist and interpret our iconic product, but we don’t want to become a fashion company,’’’ he said. “We are a sportswear company. But we want to be contemporary and modern, and that means also being on these kinds of stages.”

K-Way took the first step two years ago by showing at the Pitti menswear shows in Florence in January 2020, just before the pandemic hit. Last year it featured a digital presentation during Milan Fashion Week.

The silhouette for next winter has a youthful appeal. It featured cropped sheepskin hooded jackets with utility pockets in shimmering, vibrant orange worn with slim yellow trousers with zipper details on the hem; leather mini- or midi-skirts with matching puff-sleeve jackets with shearling details; and quilted long skirts with cropped nylon jackets. Knitwear can be oversized or slim, at times featuring the season's motif, the argyle.

The season's anoraks are ample, almost flowing like dresses, and the famous pocket for storing the jacket is hidden.

“This R&D label gives us the possibility to go beyond our classic or standard looks,’’ Gamerboni said. “K-way is still sporty more in the spirit than in the sport per se."

