BreakingNews
Springfield Children’s Memorial site of vandalism again
springfield-news-sun logo
X

K-pop band BTS and Biden to meet to discuss Asian inclusion

FILE - Korean group BTS appears at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band, will join President Joe Biden next week to talk about “Asian inclusion and representation” and to address hate crimes and discrimination against Asians, the White House announced Thursday, May 26. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Korean group BTS appears at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band, will join President Joe Biden next week to talk about “Asian inclusion and representation” and to address hate crimes and discrimination against Asians, the White House announced Thursday, May 26. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
The White House says the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band BTS and President Joe Biden will meet next week to talk about “Asian inclusion and representation.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band, will join President Joe Biden next week to talk about "Asian inclusion and representation" and to address hate crimes and discrimination against Asians, the White House announced Thursday.

The musical group's White House visit next Tuesday follows Biden's trip last week to South Korea, a U.S. ally.

Biden has been outspoken about being committed to combating a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Last year, the Democratic president signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

Biden and BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, also will discuss diversity and the K-pop group's platform as youth ambassadors.

The band received its first Grammy nomination last year after releasing the song "Dynamite" as a gift to fans isolated by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Other News
1
Justices to rule in gun case with US raw from mass shootings
2
Pakistan's ex-premier calls off planned sit-in, demands vote
3
Explosion at Spanish plant leaves 2 dead; 250 kids evacuated
4
Palestinians: Israel deliberately killed Al Jazeera reporter
5
How Abramovich was forced to sell Chelsea in fall from grace
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top