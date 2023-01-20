Juventus hit with 15-point penalty for false accounting

The punishment could eliminate the club’s chances of playing in Europe next season. Juventus was third in Serie A and 10 points behind Italian league leader Napoli. The penalty drops the Bianconeri into the bottom half of the standings.

Also, former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was banned for two years from soccer activities and similarly long bans were handed out for other members of Juve’s former board, which resigned en masse in November following an investigation by Turin public prosecutors into alleged false bookkeeping.