Justin Herbert has 3 TDs, Chargers beat Eagles 27-24

Herbert then ran in from the 8 and connected with Jared Cook on the 2-point conversion to make it 24-17.

But Hurts drove Philadelphia back down the field and fired a 28-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith to tie at 24-24 with 6:07 left.

Smith had five catches for 116 yards. It was the second 100-yard game for the rookie and 10th overall draft pick.

Facing the NFL’s worst run defense, the Eagles took advantage. They had 176 yards rushing, including 62 from Hurts.

Herbert tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Stephen Anderson to give the Chargers a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. Herbert drove the Chargers 98 yards on their first possession without scoring. His 1-yard pass to Keenan Allen on fourth down from the 2 turned it over on downs.

The Chargers again went on fourth-and-2 in the second quarter. Joshua Kelley was stopped after a 1-yard gain at the Eagles 26.

COACHING CONNECTIONS

Sirianni spent five seasons as an assistant coach with the Chargers. Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was an assistant with the Chargers for nine of the previous 10 seasons before joining Sirianni’s staff in Philadelphia. Chargers rookie coach Brandon Staley turned down an interview with the Eagles to take the job in Los Angeles.

CAN’T TOUCH THIS

Joey Bosa sacked Hurts in the third quarter without touching him. Bosa pushed right guard Jack Driscoll into Hurts, knocking him down.

INJURIES

Chargers: CB Ryan Smith limped off the field in the fourth quarter. Starting CBs Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) and Michael Davis (hamstring) were inactive.

Eagles: CB Darius Slay (right hamstring) left in the fourth quarter. CB Avonte Maddox (knee) didn’t finish the game.

UP NEXT

Chargers: host the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) next Sunday.

Eagles: visit the Denver Broncos (5-4) next Sunday.

Caption Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) can't catch the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Los Angeles Chargers tight end Stephen Anderson (82) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) runs with the ball through Los Angeles Chargers defense during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) is brought down with the ball by Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Andre Chachere (21) and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum