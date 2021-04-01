Justices uphold FCC's easing of local media ownership limits

The FCC adopted the changes on a party-line, 3-2 vote, with three Republican-appointed commissioners in the majority. The dissenting Democratic appointees and other critics said the changes would encourage consolidation and hurt diversity.

Republicans have long sought changes to the media-ownership rules. The FCC in 2017, then-run by a Republican chairman, decided that since the internet has so changed media, allowing more consolidation in newspapers and broadcasters would be good for consumers.

The FCC now has a Democratic chairwoman who dissented from the 2017 order. But it is not yet fully staffed to let it take on controversial measures.

The FCC did not reply to a request for comment Thursday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had blocked FCC efforts to change the rules for the past 17 years. The Philadelphia-based court's latest ruling, in 2019, prompted the FCC's appeal to the Supreme Court.

The FCC is supposed to review media-ownership rules every four years, according to a 1996 law.

