springfield-news-sun logo
X

Justices to hear GOP appeal that could limit state courts

Women in sunhats look at the Supreme Court, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Combined ShapeCaption
Women in sunhats look at the Supreme Court, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from North Carolina Republicans that could drastically limit state court authority over congressional redistricting, as well as elections for Congress and the presidency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an appeal from North Carolina Republicans that could drastically limit state court authority over congressional redistricting, as well as elections for Congress and the presidency.

The justices will consider whether state courts, finding violations of their state constitutions, can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts.

The case probably will be argued in the fall.

The appeal challenges a state court ruling throwing out the congressional districts drawn by North Carolina's General Assembly that made GOP candidates likely victors in 10 of the state’s 14 congressional districts.

The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature doctrine, but four of the court's conservative justices have expressed interest in taking on the subject.

One of them, Justice Clarence Thomas, was among three justices who advanced it in the Bush v. Gore case that settled the 2000 presidential election.

It only takes four of the nine justices to agree to hear a case. A majority of five is needed for an eventual decision.

The issue has arisen repeatedly in cases from North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where Democratic majorities on the states' highest courts have invoked voting protections in their state constitutions to frustrate the plans of Republican-dominated legislatures.

In Other News
1
High court rejects COVID-19 shot mandate case from New York
2
Mary J. Blige is next artist in Apple Music concert series
3
Kvitova feels the nerves, but reaches 3rd round at Wimbledon
4
Author Jesmyn Ward wins Library of Congress fiction prize
5
Wimbledon updates | Boulter upsets Pliskova on Centre Court
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top