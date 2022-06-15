Justices rule for American woman in bitter custody dispute

It's beyond dispute, Sotomayor wrote that the relationship between Narkis Golan, a U.S. citizen, and Isacco Saada, an Italian, “was characterized by violence from the beginning.” They met at a wedding in Milan in 2014, were married a year later and had their son a year after that.

“The two fought on an almost daily basis and, during their arguments, Saada would sometimes push, slap, and grab Golan and pull her hair. Saada also yelled and swore at Golan and frequently insulted her and called her names, often in front of other people. Saada once told Golan’s family that he would kill her. Much of Saada’s abuse of Golan occurred in front of his son,” Sotomayor wrote.

There is no evidence Saada was abusive toward the child.

Golan left Italy with the child in 2018 and hasn't returned.

Under the court order the Supreme Court rejected Wednesday, the child would have lived with his mother in Italy and the father would have supervised visits. Saada would not be allowed to have any contact with Golan for a year.