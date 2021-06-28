Justices deny Wyoming, Montana coal suit against Washington

Washington state officials were not trying to block Wyoming and Montana coal but acted because of “valid environmental concerns” about the dock, attorneys for the state argued in a court filing later that year.

In any event, the developer of the Millennium Bulk Terminal project went bankrupt and the project wouldn't proceed, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued in May.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, welcomed the Supreme Court decision, spokeswoman Tara Lee said Monday.

“We are glad to today mark the end of a long chapter in the debate over coal export in Washington state,” Lee said by email.

Republican Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon in a statement Monday called the ruling “extremely frustrating."

“This case was never about a single permit or product. It was about the ability of one state to engage in lawful interstate commerce without the interference of another state,” Gordon said.

Wyoming this year set aside $1 million to help Gordon's office pursue the lawsuit and potentially file others against states with policies leading to the early shutdown of Wyoming coal-fired power plants.

___

Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver