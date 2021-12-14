Justices asked to let Arizona enforce ban on some abortions

When the issue last came to the Supreme Court, in 2019, the justices rejected Indiana's appeal over enforcing its law, which also prohibited abortion because of the race or sex of the fetus. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a lengthy opinion in which he said the Indiana law “and other laws like it promote a State’s compelling interest in preventing abortion from becoming a tool of modern-day eugenics.”

Arizona also prohibits abortions over race and sex, but those provisions are not at issue.

Brnovich argued in court papers that the law furthers Arizona’s interest in protecting the disability community from discrimination. He also wrote that it's not right to call the law an abortion ban. A woman still could obtain an abortion in such circumstances if she doesn't say why she wants one or makes a decision independent of a fetal abnormality, among other reasons, he wrote.

The case goes first to Justice Elena Kagan, who handles emergency requests from Arizona.