Justice Thomas says he didn't have to disclose luxury trips

Ethics experts have offered conflicting views about whether Thomas should have disclosed the trips. Last month, the federal judiciary bolstered disclosure requirements for all judges, including the high court justices, although overnight stays at personal vacation homes owned by friends remain exempt from disclosure.

Thomas, the longest-serving member of the court, said he has always tried to comply with disclosure guidelines. Regarding those changes, “It is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future,” he said in the statement.

Democratic lawmakers said the ProPublica story was the latest illustration of why the Supreme Court should adopt an ethics code and further tighten the rules on travel and other gifts.

It is by no means clear that the justices will agree to subject themselves to an ethics code or that Congress will seek to impose one on the court.

Thomas did not refer to any individual trips paid for by Crow. But he said, “As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them.”

Last year, questions about Thomas' ethics arose when it was disclosed that he did not step away from election cases following the 2020 election despite the fact that his wife, a conservative activist, reached out to lawmakers and the Trump White House to urge defiance of the election results.