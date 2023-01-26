Justice Kavanaugh: Supreme Court's slow start a coincidence

Kavanaugh was not asked during the appearance about last term's abortion decision leak, though he mentioned it obliquely, calling last term a "difficult year at the court." Kavanaugh, who ultimately voted in favor of overturning abortion rights, was the target of protests and an assassination threat after the leak.

Kavanaugh was also not asked about a new documentary that looks into the sexual misconduct allegations against him that surfaced during his 2018 confirmation hearing. Kavanaugh denied those allegations.

Kavanaugh talked about a range of other topics, including his experience going to Catholic schools and how it shaped him, the relationships among the justices and his experience working for President George W. Bush before becoming a judge. He talked with Notre Dame law school dean G. Marcus Cole during a conversation that lasted about an hour.

“My experience with the court — in my four and a half years and at this moment — is there are great relations among all nine justices, both personally and professionally. ... We only get tough cases. We disagree on some of those. I think that's more nuanced than sometimes is portrayed,” he said of the court, which is now divided 6-3 between conservatives and liberals.

Kavanaugh also weighed in on a recent controversy over U.S. News & World Report law school rankings that led to a boycott by a number of top programs.

“I think those ratings are very problematic. They're based on things, from what I understand, that are very amorphous, very subjective, very word-of-mouth factors that don't correlate well with education you're actually receiving," said Kavanaugh, who attended Yale Law School, the first to withdraw from the rankings.

Though Kavanaugh spoke at Notre Dame on Monday, a video of the appearance was first made public Thursday.

The court is currently on a break. The justices will return to the bench at the end of February when they'll hear arguments in cases involving President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation program, two important internet cases and another case about pandemic-era limits on asylum known as Title 42.