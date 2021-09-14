Justice Dept. curtails agents' use of 'no-knock' warrants

There have been growing calls to ban no-knock warrants since Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was killed in her Louisville, Kentucky, home by officers. She was shot multiple times after being roused from her bed by police during a no-knock warrant as part of a drug investigation. No drugs were found, and the warrant was later found to be flawed.

Police generally seek a no-knock warrant if the situation might be extraordinarily dangerous or if a suspect is likely to destroy evidence when police knock on the door. But critics have said their use has increased dramatically in recent years and some departments use them routinely in cases that don’t merit such an exception.

“As members of federal law enforcement, we have a shared obligation to lead by example in a way that engenders the trust and confidence of the communities we serve,” Monaco said.

The Justice Department’s new policies also prohibit the use of chokeholds and “carotid restraints” unless the situation allows for the use of deadly force by police.

Several states have prohibited or severely limited the use of chokeholds and neck restraints by police officers since the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video pleading for air as a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court, and he and other officers also face federal criminal charges.