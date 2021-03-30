Justice Department to review how best to fight hate crimes

A main criticism from lawmakers and civil rights groups has been that the U.S. government vastly undercounts hate crimes because the FBI’s reporting system is voluntary. In some states, just 5% of police departments reported any hate crimes last year.

“We must recommit ourselves to this urgent task and ensure that the Department makes the best and most effective use of its resources to combat hate,” the memo says.

The review is aimed at determining how the Justice Department can better prioritize investigations and prosecutions, increase and track reporting of hate crimes and other incidents that could violate federal law and use civil remedies to address bias incidents that don’t amount to federal hate crimes.

It will also seek to ensure each of the 94 U.S. attorney’s offices across the country has resources dedicated to identifying hate crimes and bias incidents and review how the department can better engage with communities, among other things.