Justice Department expands anti-profiling rules to cover thousand more in judicial system

Details about those characteristics can be used, though, if investigators obtain such information along with additional, detailed context that shows it's reliable and linked to a specific incident or investigation.

For example, investigators could not single out people of a certain race or faith based on a tip about a possible attack without any specifics about date, time or a full description of a suspect.

Training on the new guidelines will be required to start within a year for people newly covered by the guidelines, as well as local law enforcement deputized to work with federal agencies on task forces.

To make sure the rules are being carried out, the law enforcement agencies must begin tracking complaints alleging bias within six months and create data-driven research projects to track how the guidelines are playing out and report on that research within a year.