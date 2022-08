Justice Department details threats against election workers

Polite said the department has tried to encourage election staff to come forward with any kind of harassing or offensive communication. As an example of one case, he detailed the charge against a Texas man who threatened to kill government officials in Georgia after the 2020 election.

“He said he was threatening to end the lives of these traitors and take back our country by force, threatened to exterminate these people, and he threatened to put a bullet behind their ears," Polite said.

Polite said prosecutors have had to balance safeguarding free speech rights with the onslaught of troubling phone calls, emails and social media posts targeting election workers. The intimidation efforts have especially targeted election officials in the battleground states where Donald Trump contested his loss to President Joe Biden.

Michigan's secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, recalled for committee when dozens of protesters were outside her own home in December 2020, shouting "obscenities and graphic threats."

“As a result, there is an omnipresent feeling of anxiety and dread that permeates our daily lives and those of our families,” said Benson, a Democrat.

She said too many election officials feel unsafe and fear for the safety of their colleagues and the security of future elections. State lawmakers have failed to set aside enough money for election security, she said.

“We are threatened with arrest for simply doing our jobs, for educating citizens about the right to vote. Or we are inundated with burdensome and often nonsensical, unnecessary demands for information and access to secure election equipment,” Benson said.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican who has had talks with Democrats about potential voting legislation, asked Polite if he supports increased penalties for people found guilty of threats against election workers. Tillis noted that he has received two voicemails in recent days from a man who threatened to kill him.

“Any leverage that we can gain in terms of increasing the potential deterrence value of charges of enforcement actions here is absolutely critical,” Polite said.

A bipartisan bill in the Senate would double the federal penalties to up to two years in prison for those who threaten election workers, poll watchers, voters or candidates.

"Legal action is the last line of defense," said New Mexico's secretary of state, Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver, who spoke about receiving death threats during the 2020 election that forced her leave her home. "We will not stop such threats until the lies stop, the rhetoric gets racheted down and elected officials, the media, political parties and others find better ways to come together and educate the public about the realities of how elections are conducted."

Combined Shape Caption Maggie Toulouse Oliver, New Mexico secretary of state, testifies as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from election officials and Justice Department officials about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Combined Shape Caption Maggie Toulouse Oliver, New Mexico secretary of state, testifies as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from election officials and Justice Department officials about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Combined Shape Caption Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state, testifies as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from election officials and Justice Department officials about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Combined Shape Caption Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state, testifies as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from election officials and Justice Department officials about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Combined Shape Caption From left, Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state, D. Michael Hurst, Jr., former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, New Mexico secretary of state, and Rafael Mangual, a fellow with the Manhattan Institute, testify as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from officials about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Combined Shape Caption From left, Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state, D. Michael Hurst, Jr., former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, New Mexico secretary of state, and Rafael Mangual, a fellow with the Manhattan Institute, testify as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from officials about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Combined Shape Caption Kenneth Polite, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department Criminal Division, left, and Kim Wyman, senior election security advisor with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee as it hears from state election officials and Justice Department officials about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and candidates, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Combined Shape Caption Kenneth Polite, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department Criminal Division, left, and Kim Wyman, senior election security advisor with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee as it hears from state election officials and Justice Department officials about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and candidates, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Combined Shape Caption From left, Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state, D. Michael Hurst, Jr., former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, New Mexico secretary of state, Rafael Mangual, a fellow with the Manhattan Institute, Amy Cohen, executive director of the National Association of State Election Directors, and Jason Johnson, former deputy commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, are sworn in as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from officials about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Combined Shape Caption From left, Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state, D. Michael Hurst, Jr., former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, New Mexico secretary of state, Rafael Mangual, a fellow with the Manhattan Institute, Amy Cohen, executive director of the National Association of State Election Directors, and Jason Johnson, former deputy commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, are sworn in as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from officials about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Combined Shape Caption Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, questions Justice Department officials as the panel hears about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and candidates, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Combined Shape Caption Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, questions Justice Department officials as the panel hears about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and candidates, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Combined Shape Caption Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, leads a hearing about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Combined Shape Caption Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, leads a hearing about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Combined Shape Caption Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined at right by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, questions Justice Department officials as the Senate Judiciary Committee examines the threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Combined Shape Caption Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined at right by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, questions Justice Department officials as the Senate Judiciary Committee examines the threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite