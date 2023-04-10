Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order

The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.

The whiplash of the conflicting decisions is likely to put the issue on an accelerated path to the Supreme Court.

Underlining that confusion, the Justice Department on Monday separately asked the federal court in Washington state for clarity.

The abortion drug has been widely used in the U.S. since securing FDA approval and there is essentially no precedent for a lone judge overruling that agency's medical decisions. Mifepristone is one of two drugs used for medication abortion in the United States, along with misoprostol, which is also used to treat other medical conditions.

Many providers have to wait and see what legal filings are made between now and Friday before deciding what to do next, Jennifer Dalven, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Reproductive Freedom Project, told reporters.

If the Texas court's ruling takes effect, some providers are prepared to pivot to a misoprostol-only regimen while others may transition to only surgical abortions.

“We don’t know exactly what will happen” in the courts, Dalven said. “What we do know is that there will be significant confusion and chaos as providers try to provide the best care they possibly can for their patients.”

___

Associated Press reporter Amanda Seitz in Washington contributed to this report.