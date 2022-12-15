Just like dad: Mick Schumacher goes from Ferrari to Mercedes

Michael also drove for Mercedes from 2010-12.

“Mick is a talented young driver and we’re delighted to have him join the team,” Wolff said. “We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula One under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise.”

The move came two days after Ferrari announced Frédéric Vasseur as its new team principal, replacing Mattia Binotto.

“Scuderia Ferrari and Mick Schumacher have mutually decided not to extend their collaboration,” Ferrari said.

The 23-year-old Schumacher joined Ferrari’s young driver program in 2019 and competed in Formula Two for two seasons with the Prema Racing team. He won three races and secured the 2020 title.

Mick Schumacher then made his Formula One debut with Haas and started 43 races but scored just 12 points. His top finishes came this year with sixth in the Austrian Grand Prix and eighth in the British GP. He was also Ferrari’s reserve driver.

“Scuderia Ferrari thanks Mick for these four years and the many kilometers covered together, and wishes him all the best for the future,” Ferrari said.

