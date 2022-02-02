Jury to resume deliberations in Roy Moore defamation case

After meeting for about an hour Tuesday on the claims by Moore and Leigh Corfman, the jury asked to go home and view videos that were introduced as evidence when they returned. The judge agreed, but it wasn't known what videos the panel wanted to see.

Corfman maintains Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when she was a teen and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. Corfman filed suit alleging Moore defamed her by branding her a liar when he denied the accusations.